Brandon, FL
510 JULIE LANE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

510 JULIE LANE

510 Julie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

510 Julie Lane, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features hardwood style floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 JULIE LANE have any available units?
510 JULIE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 JULIE LANE have?
Some of 510 JULIE LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 JULIE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
510 JULIE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 JULIE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 510 JULIE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 510 JULIE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 510 JULIE LANE does offer parking.
Does 510 JULIE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 JULIE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 JULIE LANE have a pool?
No, 510 JULIE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 510 JULIE LANE have accessible units?
No, 510 JULIE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 510 JULIE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 JULIE LANE has units with dishwashers.
