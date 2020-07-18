All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like
5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE

5002 Pond Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

5002 Pond Ridge Dr, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location and very well maintained gated community with ammenities. Brand NEW carpet and paint. Ready to move-in. Larger 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with coveted 2 car garage. Just under 1800 heated sq/ft with open kitchen to great room and screened lanai.Large eat-in kitchen with separate pantry under stairs. All appliances included except no W&D. Lease rate includes water, sewer and trash. All bedrooms upstairs with large master and ceiling fans included. Ready for move-in. Application fee per adult. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 BedroomsBrandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly PlacesBrandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa