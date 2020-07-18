5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location and very well maintained gated community with ammenities. Brand NEW carpet and paint. Ready to move-in. Larger 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with coveted 2 car garage. Just under 1800 heated sq/ft with open kitchen to great room and screened lanai.Large eat-in kitchen with separate pantry under stairs. All appliances included except no W&D. Lease rate includes water, sewer and trash. All bedrooms upstairs with large master and ceiling fans included. Ready for move-in. Application fee per adult. No Pets