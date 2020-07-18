5002 POND RIDGE DRIVE.

Amenities
Great location and very well maintained gated community with ammenities. Brand NEW carpet and paint. Ready to move-in. Larger 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with coveted 2 car garage. Just under 1800 heated sq/ft with open kitchen to great room and screened lanai.Large eat-in kitchen with separate pantry under stairs. All appliances included except no W&D. Lease rate includes water, sewer and trash. All bedrooms upstairs with large master and ceiling fans included. Ready for move-in. Application fee per adult. No Pets