Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
4507 Barnstead Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

4507 Barnstead Drive

4507 Barnstead Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4507 Barnstead Dr, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
4507 Barnstead Drive - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. TOWNHOUSE, TWO BEDROOMS, TWO AND ONE HALF BATH LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, WASHER & DRYER. HALF BATH LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE UPATAIRS EACH HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM. UTILITY ROOM IS UPSTAIRS AND INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER. SCREENED LANAI. COMMUNITY INCLUDES POOL AND ASSIGNED PARKING. PET ALLOWED NO CATS.**At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2781990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Barnstead Drive have any available units?
4507 Barnstead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Barnstead Drive have?
Some of 4507 Barnstead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Barnstead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Barnstead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Barnstead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 Barnstead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4507 Barnstead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4507 Barnstead Drive offers parking.
Does 4507 Barnstead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 Barnstead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Barnstead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4507 Barnstead Drive has a pool.
Does 4507 Barnstead Drive have accessible units?
No, 4507 Barnstead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Barnstead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 Barnstead Drive has units with dishwashers.
