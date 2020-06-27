Amenities

4507 Barnstead Drive - Please call Ralph Lozada at (813) 480-7326 for more information on this home. TOWNHOUSE, TWO BEDROOMS, TWO AND ONE HALF BATH LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY. INCLUDES ALL APPLIANCES, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, GARBAGE DISPOSAL, WASHER & DRYER. HALF BATH LOCATED DOWNSTAIRS. BOTH BEDROOMS ARE UPATAIRS EACH HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM. UTILITY ROOM IS UPSTAIRS AND INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER. SCREENED LANAI. COMMUNITY INCLUDES POOL AND ASSIGNED PARKING. PET ALLOWED NO CATS.**At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2781990)