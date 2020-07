Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath located right next to the lake! It has new laminate flooring, paint, upgraded washer/dryer, and newly redone stand up shows in both bathrooms. This unit is nestled in the very back of the quiet community of Park Lake at Parsons which is also centrally located near the Brandon Library and tons of shopping and dining. Nice open floor plan with split bedrooms.