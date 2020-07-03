All apartments in Brandon
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

2640 Oleander Lake Dr

2640 Oleander Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Oleander Lakes Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE BRANDON TOWNCENTER - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This well maintained & upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in desirable Edgewater of Lake Brandon with one car garage. Comes with all appliances including washer & dryer, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding and a covered & screened in patio. Just steps away from the community Pool! Open kitchen overlooks the greatroom/dining area.. Water, sewer, trash removal included. Super Target around the corner as well as Brandon Towne Center and many other shopping venues. Excellent location! No Pets Allowed .

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5684991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Oleander Lake Dr have any available units?
2640 Oleander Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Oleander Lake Dr have?
Some of 2640 Oleander Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Oleander Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Oleander Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Oleander Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Oleander Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2640 Oleander Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Oleander Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 2640 Oleander Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 Oleander Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Oleander Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2640 Oleander Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 2640 Oleander Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2640 Oleander Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Oleander Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 Oleander Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

