2640 Oleander Lake Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE BRANDON TOWNCENTER - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This well maintained & upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in desirable Edgewater of Lake Brandon with one car garage. Comes with all appliances including washer & dryer, hardwood floors throughout, crown molding and a covered & screened in patio. Just steps away from the community Pool! Open kitchen overlooks the greatroom/dining area.. Water, sewer, trash removal included. Super Target around the corner as well as Brandon Towne Center and many other shopping venues. Excellent location! No Pets Allowed .



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5684991)