2508 S Lenna Ave

Amenities

walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Seffner rental :Large Lot - Please call Jenn Boleyn 813 817 2454 for more information on this home. Wonderful opportunity to rent this cozy 1 bedroom,1 bathroom in Lynwood Park neighborhood. Lot is spacious with mature trees for shade. Home features laminate & ceramic tile. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar newer range & refrigerator. Lawn care is included in the rent & property is on well. Bedroom offers laminate flooring & huge walk in closet. A one time $75 processing fee will be collected at time of move in.



(RLNE4310326)