All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2508 S Lenna Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2508 S Lenna Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2508 S Lenna Ave

2508 Lenna Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2508 Lenna Ave, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Seffner rental :Large Lot - Please call Jenn Boleyn 813 817 2454 for more information on this home. Wonderful opportunity to rent this cozy 1 bedroom,1 bathroom in Lynwood Park neighborhood. Lot is spacious with mature trees for shade. Home features laminate & ceramic tile. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar newer range & refrigerator. Lawn care is included in the rent & property is on well. Bedroom offers laminate flooring & huge walk in closet. A one time $75 processing fee will be collected at time of move in.

(RLNE4310326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 S Lenna Ave have any available units?
2508 S Lenna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 2508 S Lenna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2508 S Lenna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 S Lenna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2508 S Lenna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2508 S Lenna Ave offer parking?
No, 2508 S Lenna Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2508 S Lenna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 S Lenna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 S Lenna Ave have a pool?
No, 2508 S Lenna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2508 S Lenna Ave have accessible units?
No, 2508 S Lenna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 S Lenna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 S Lenna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 S Lenna Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 S Lenna Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa