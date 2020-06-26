All apartments in Brandon
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

239 Thorn Tree Place

239 Thorn Tree Pl · No Longer Available
Location

239 Thorn Tree Pl, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
BRANDON: 2 Bed/2 Bath, Ground Floor Condo - Gated Community - AVAILABLE NOW! Fabulous 2 bed/2 bath, ground floor condo in gated community in Brandon! ALL NEW, Kitchen with granite counters, cabinets and appliances. ALL NEW Bathroom cabinets and sinks. ALL NEW laminate flooring and carpet, ALL NEW interior paint.
The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area, split bedroom floor plan and a covered porch. Conveniently located off of SR60 and N Kings Ave.
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.
Community Features: Gated, 2 pool, fitness center, tennis court, playground, sand volleyball court

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Granite Counters
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Split Bedroom
Carpet and Laminate Flooring
Covered Porch
Open Parking
On-Site Laundry Facility
NO Pets Allowed
Water Billed Separately
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Limona Elementary
McLane Middle
Brandon High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Thorn Tree Place have any available units?
239 Thorn Tree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Thorn Tree Place have?
Some of 239 Thorn Tree Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Thorn Tree Place currently offering any rent specials?
239 Thorn Tree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Thorn Tree Place pet-friendly?
No, 239 Thorn Tree Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 239 Thorn Tree Place offer parking?
Yes, 239 Thorn Tree Place offers parking.
Does 239 Thorn Tree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Thorn Tree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Thorn Tree Place have a pool?
Yes, 239 Thorn Tree Place has a pool.
Does 239 Thorn Tree Place have accessible units?
Yes, 239 Thorn Tree Place has accessible units.
Does 239 Thorn Tree Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Thorn Tree Place does not have units with dishwashers.
