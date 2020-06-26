239 Thorn Tree Place

Amenities

BRANDON: 2 Bed/2 Bath, Ground Floor Condo - Gated Community - AVAILABLE NOW! Fabulous 2 bed/2 bath, ground floor condo in gated community in Brandon! ALL NEW, Kitchen with granite counters, cabinets and appliances. ALL NEW Bathroom cabinets and sinks. ALL NEW laminate flooring and carpet, ALL NEW interior paint.

The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area, split bedroom floor plan and a covered porch. Conveniently located off of SR60 and N Kings Ave.

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

Community Features: Gated, 2 pool, fitness center, tennis court, playground, sand volleyball court



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Granite Counters

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Split Bedroom

Carpet and Laminate Flooring

Covered Porch

Open Parking

On-Site Laundry Facility

NO Pets Allowed

Water Billed Separately

SCHOOLS:

Limona Elementary

McLane Middle

Brandon High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid



