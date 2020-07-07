1914 White Cedar Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Riverview! Home features large living room with vaulted ceilings and plant shelves. Separate dining room off the kitchen which has granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom located on the first floor with access to the screened in lanai. Laundry located on second floor with the 2 additional bedrooms. Laminate flooring throughout living space and tile in wet areas. Large screened lanai and fenced back yard for privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants, express ways and much more. For A$80 more a month you can include lawn care.