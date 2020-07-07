All apartments in Brandon
1914 White Cedar Way

1914 White Cedar Way · No Longer Available
Location

1914 White Cedar Way, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Riverview! Home features large living room with vaulted ceilings and plant shelves. Separate dining room off the kitchen which has granite counter tops and solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom located on the first floor with access to the screened in lanai. Laundry located on second floor with the 2 additional bedrooms. Laminate flooring throughout living space and tile in wet areas. Large screened lanai and fenced back yard for privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants, express ways and much more. For A$80 more a month you can include lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 White Cedar Way have any available units?
1914 White Cedar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 White Cedar Way have?
Some of 1914 White Cedar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 White Cedar Way currently offering any rent specials?
1914 White Cedar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 White Cedar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 White Cedar Way is pet friendly.
Does 1914 White Cedar Way offer parking?
No, 1914 White Cedar Way does not offer parking.
Does 1914 White Cedar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 White Cedar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 White Cedar Way have a pool?
No, 1914 White Cedar Way does not have a pool.
Does 1914 White Cedar Way have accessible units?
No, 1914 White Cedar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 White Cedar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 White Cedar Way does not have units with dishwashers.

