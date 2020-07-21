All apartments in Brandon
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr.

1666 Portsmouth Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1666 Portsmouth Lake Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Single Family Home - Nice - You'll love living in this spacious 3 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile & wood flooring (no carpet), warm paint colors, inside laundry, a 2 car attached garage and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hKzn3vH1kdy

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Providence Rd., East on Providence Lakes Blvd., R on Providence Run Blvd., L on Storington Ave, R on Portsmouth Lake Dr.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.

(RLNE2190345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. have any available units?
1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. have?
Some of 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. offers parking.
Does 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. have a pool?
No, 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1666 Portsmouth Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
