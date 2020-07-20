All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 14 2019 at 6:34 PM

1524 Blueteal Drive

1524 Blueteal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Blueteal Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Move In Ready Pool Home With Spa And A Huge Backyard! Cute As A Button. You Must See This Absolutely Charming Home With Some Nice Updates Throughout In The Heart Of Brandon, Providence Lakes! This 3/2/2 Home Has A Lot To Offer. Step Into This Beautiful Home And Be Greeted By The Open Living Area With Vaulted Ceiling. All Rooms Have Lan. The Kitchen Features Nice Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets And Stainless Steel Appliances And A Closet Pantry. Refrigerator 2018, Microwave, Range, Dishwasher 2017, Ac 2013. Freshly Painted Exterior Makes His Home Even More Appealing. Relax And Enjoy Your Time In The Large Sunning Pool With A Spa And A Huge Backyard One Can Only Dream Of. Security System And Fireplace Are All Included! Be Just Minutes From Brandon Westfield Mall, Retail Stores, Super Markets, Restaurants. Easy Access To Major Highways.i-4, I-75 And Selmon Express Way Only Minutes Away. Hurry, Come And See It Before It's Gone!!! Quick Commute To Downtown Tampa And Or Macdill Afb. Welcome Home!

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Blueteal Drive have any available units?
1524 Blueteal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Blueteal Drive have?
Some of 1524 Blueteal Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Blueteal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Blueteal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Blueteal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Blueteal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Blueteal Drive offer parking?
No, 1524 Blueteal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Blueteal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Blueteal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Blueteal Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1524 Blueteal Drive has a pool.
Does 1524 Blueteal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1524 Blueteal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Blueteal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Blueteal Drive has units with dishwashers.
