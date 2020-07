Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Very cute 3/2/2 in the heart of Brandon. Upgraded oak cabinets, pergo and ceramic tile. Large screen room in back with mature landscape, not a fenced yard. Large great room and dining room, large eat in kitchen and inside utility room for washer and dryer. Lots of landscaping so bring your gardening tools, only for those how like working in the yard! Community has large baseball field and play ground. Close to Crosstown,

Downtown and McDill.