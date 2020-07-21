1424 Scotch Pine Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Brandon! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home for rent in Brandon! This home is located within the community of . The entry way makes a statement with updated tile flooring throughout and a decorative tile floor display in the doorway. Just off the entry way is a designated formal dinning room which opens into kitchen. The kitchen is updated featuring granite counter-tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a space for an informal dinning room. The living room is open and has lots of natural bright light. The master bedroom is located at the back of the house perfect for additional privacy. It features carpet flooring and an attached master bath. The master bath is updated featuring a separate soaking tub, double vanities, and a stand alone shower. It also features a large walk in closet for additional storage. The guest bedrooms are spacious with carpet flooring. The guest bath is also updated with a large vanity featuring granite counter-tops and a shower/tub combo. This home features a bonus sun room. The sun room is very large perfect for entertaining. The back yard is fully fenced in. The laundry room is located next to the garage and features a washer provided for convenience (dryer hook ups available). Lawn service included (cutting and edging) tenant would need to water, and weed



Rent: $1750

Security: $1750

Beds: 4

Bath: 2

Garage: 2



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5166715)