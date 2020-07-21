All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1424 Scotch Pine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1424 Scotch Pine Dr
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

1424 Scotch Pine Dr

1424 Scotch Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1424 Scotch Pine Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Brandon! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage single family home for rent in Brandon! This home is located within the community of . The entry way makes a statement with updated tile flooring throughout and a decorative tile floor display in the doorway. Just off the entry way is a designated formal dinning room which opens into kitchen. The kitchen is updated featuring granite counter-tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also has a space for an informal dinning room. The living room is open and has lots of natural bright light. The master bedroom is located at the back of the house perfect for additional privacy. It features carpet flooring and an attached master bath. The master bath is updated featuring a separate soaking tub, double vanities, and a stand alone shower. It also features a large walk in closet for additional storage. The guest bedrooms are spacious with carpet flooring. The guest bath is also updated with a large vanity featuring granite counter-tops and a shower/tub combo. This home features a bonus sun room. The sun room is very large perfect for entertaining. The back yard is fully fenced in. The laundry room is located next to the garage and features a washer provided for convenience (dryer hook ups available). Lawn service included (cutting and edging) tenant would need to water, and weed

Rent: $1750
Security: $1750
Beds: 4
Bath: 2
Garage: 2

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Scotch Pine Dr have any available units?
1424 Scotch Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 Scotch Pine Dr have?
Some of 1424 Scotch Pine Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Scotch Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Scotch Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Scotch Pine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Scotch Pine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1424 Scotch Pine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Scotch Pine Dr offers parking.
Does 1424 Scotch Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Scotch Pine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Scotch Pine Dr have a pool?
No, 1424 Scotch Pine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Scotch Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 1424 Scotch Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Scotch Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Scotch Pine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa