Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1332 Kelridge Pl
Last updated April 29 2019 at 2:05 PM

1332 Kelridge Pl

1332 Kelridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

1332 Kelridge Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Townhouse in the desirable Gated Providence Townhomes Community. 2BD/2.5BA This is an end unit, and features formal living room, formal dining room, and inside utility closet. The home boasts laminate, ceramic tile, and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen offers a pass through the dining room. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. The home also features a screened patio/porch. The Gated Community offers a pool. Location provides easy access to local shopping and dining. Location also provides for an easy commute to downtown Brandon, the Towncenter Mall, and all
major highway systems to downtown Tampa, and McDill A.F.B.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Kelridge Pl have any available units?
1332 Kelridge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1332 Kelridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Kelridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Kelridge Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1332 Kelridge Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1332 Kelridge Pl offer parking?
No, 1332 Kelridge Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1332 Kelridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 Kelridge Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Kelridge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1332 Kelridge Pl has a pool.
Does 1332 Kelridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 1332 Kelridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Kelridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 Kelridge Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 Kelridge Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1332 Kelridge Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
