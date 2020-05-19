1260 TUXFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



You'll love coming home to this inviting space. This property features a fireplace in the living room, plush carpet, hardwood, and tile flooring throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and a breakfast window. Step out the back door to relax or cook out on the patio, and enjoy the waterfront view in your large fenced in backyard. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). Make this house your home and apply today!