1260 TUXFORD DRIVE

Amenities
Start fresh this spring in your dream home.
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. This property features a fireplace in the living room, plush carpet, hardwood, and tile flooring throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and a breakfast window. Step out the back door to relax or cook out on the patio, and enjoy the waterfront view in your large fenced in backyard. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). Make this house your home and apply today!