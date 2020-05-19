All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1260 TUXFORD DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:04 PM

1260 TUXFORD DRIVE

1260 Tuxford Drive · (855) 406-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1260 Tuxford Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

You'll love coming home to this inviting space. This property features a fireplace in the living room, plush carpet, hardwood, and tile flooring throughout the interior. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and a breakfast window. Step out the back door to relax or cook out on the patio, and enjoy the waterfront view in your large fenced in backyard. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). Make this house your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE have any available units?
1260 TUXFORD DRIVE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1260 TUXFORD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1260 TUXFORD DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity