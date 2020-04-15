All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1224 LORIE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1224 LORIE CIRCLE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

1224 LORIE CIRCLE

1224 Lorie Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1224 Lorie Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a large covered patio and ample amounts of space for making long-lasting memories. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, an open layout with lots of room for making long-lasting memories, plenty of natural lighting, and spacious bedrooms that provide you an excellent space for relaxing in privacy after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, lots of countertop space and cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 LORIE CIRCLE have any available units?
1224 LORIE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 LORIE CIRCLE have?
Some of 1224 LORIE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 LORIE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1224 LORIE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 LORIE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 LORIE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1224 LORIE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1224 LORIE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1224 LORIE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 LORIE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 LORIE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1224 LORIE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1224 LORIE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1224 LORIE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 LORIE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 LORIE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa