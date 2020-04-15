1224 LORIE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a large covered patio and ample amounts of space for making long-lasting memories. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, an open layout with lots of room for making long-lasting memories, plenty of natural lighting, and spacious bedrooms that provide you an excellent space for relaxing in privacy after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, lots of countertop space and cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).