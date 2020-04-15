1224 LORIE CIRCLE

Amenities
Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a large covered patio and ample amounts of space for making long-lasting memories. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring, an open layout with lots of room for making long-lasting memories, plenty of natural lighting, and spacious bedrooms that provide you an excellent space for relaxing in privacy after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, lots of countertop space and cabinetry, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).