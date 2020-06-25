All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:06 PM

1211 Canyon Oaks Drive

1211 Canyon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1211 Canyon Oaks Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Eliza Varnes

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
WOW!! Home is spacious enough for even the largest of families. Enjoy the large entertainment . The upgraded kitchen opens up to the living room and is suited for any cook with stainless steel appliances and double oven. The upstairs has a loft perfect for a den, study, play area or media room. With the home perfectly situated 30 minutes from shopping, beaches, and the airport, don't miss your chance to take a tour today!
House is rented unfurnished. Time frame to move in MAX 21 days. Every adult (over 18) living in the property need to submit an individual application and complete all the rental process in the same time. Security Deposit is required in 24 hours after application approval, in order to hold the property after this time the application is cancel. -Renter's insurance required This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best! Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. - Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older - One-year lease minimum - Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount - If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required) - Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed - Equal Housing Opportunity - Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy. - Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$. - Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes. - Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 24 hours after approval of the terms. This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home. - If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details. Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive have any available units?
1211 Canyon Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Canyon Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Canyon Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
