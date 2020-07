Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 year old home in Hunters Lake. This 5 bedroom, bonus room, 3 1/2 bath, 3 car garage home offers it all with blank ceramic tile throughout the downstairs, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a breakfast bar and open space for entertaining. Bonus room and 4 bedrooms are located upstairs and one is set up with its own private bath. This home is a must see. Call today for your showing!