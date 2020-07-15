/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
19 Studio Apartments for rent in Boynton Beach, FL
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Highway
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
620 sqft
Available Now!! Seasonal-Monthly or Annual Rental THIS CORNER UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL on the 4th Flr. The balcony offers a sunset overlooking the lake (E) towards the ocean.
Results within 1 mile of Boynton Beach
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
828 N Lake Ave.
828 Lake Ave N, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
Studio in a heart of Delray - Property Id: 281807 Large studio for rent with a beautiful green yard, garden style property, close to Atlantic and just a short drive to the beach. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Boynton Beach
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
35 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,329
560 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$2,458
730 sqft
Within a diverse community near local shops and cafes. A modern community with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site tennis court, coffee bar and gym. Smoke-free and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,556
541 sqft
Studio, one- or two-bedroom floor plans in new community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, carpet, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pet-friendly community with pool, gym, bike storage, bbq/grill. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Beach.
Last updated July 1 at 02:23 PM
8 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$2,356
620 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2560 S Ocean Blvd
2560 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
465 sqft
Heart of Palm Beach Peninsula, large quiet STUDIO with FULL kitchen , appliances, granite tops, bathroom, tiles, walking closet, large balcony, intercostals view, deeded beach access-walk across the street to the beautiful quiet beach, elegantly
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
161 SE 5th Avenue
161 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Great ''Heart of Delray'' large Studio apartment, outside dedicated patio area, tons of parking, washer & dryer on premises, freshly painted. Light and Bright.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
173 SE 5th Avenue
173 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
300 sqft
Great ''Heart of Delray'' large Studio Apartment, new bath and kitchen. Outside dedicated patio area, parking, washer & dryer on premises. Apartment features wood beam ceilings.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
214 SE 4th Avenue
214 Southeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,800
1868 sqft
Newly renovated, luxury FURNISHED studio with 1 bath Villa/Apartment on a small compound of four units with a beautiful pool in the center (for use only by the four Villas).Two blocks south of the Ave... walk to everything.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryant Park
31 S Golfview Road
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$1,100
375 sqft
Location, location, location! Great Boutique Studio across the street from Bryant Park. Walking distance to Downtown Lake Worth and Lake Worth Beach. Be a part of all the activities Lake Worth has to offer like art, restaurants, golf & shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Boynton Beach
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
15 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,475
644 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
64 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,353
588 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
41 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,887
633 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
31 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
65 Units Available
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,775
613 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall Occupancy! Your oasis awaits you at CasaMara Luxury Apartments in West Palm Beach. Find yourself on a permanent vacation with unabashed luxury and an ultimate all-inclusive lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
46 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,625
626 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
22 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,527
570 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
234 NW 8th Street
234 Northwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,750
500 sqft
Beautiful detached 1926 cottage - private freestanding back house available for off season or annual rental. Meticulously maintained in East Boca. Close to Mizner Park, Royal Palm Shops and 1.
