Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Second floor condo at end of street, minutes to beach, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Screened lanai overlooks the lake and is the perfect place to have your morning coffee. Marbella is in Spanish Wells and offers 2 community pools and is a gated golf community conveniently located off Bonita Beach Rd.