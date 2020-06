Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Clean like new 2/2 + DEN 2nd floor (no elevator) unfurnished condo with 1 carport in friendly Bonita Fairways. One owner property. Property is move in ready for you. No pets or smoking. Tastefully decorated and all appliances in place. Short walk to pool. Lots of bike & walk ways. Located close to beaches, airport, major shopping as well as minutes from Coconut Point & Mercato. Condo association approval up to 20 days, HOA also has 500.00 security deposit in addition to owner held deposit.