Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

8735 River Homes LN

8735 River Homes Lane · (239) 218-7858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8735 River Homes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Heitmans

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6101 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Just bring your suitcase and sunglasses! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath easy access, end unit condo has everything you need to live the Florida life! Relax after a day at the beach and shopping in the spacious 1223 living SF fully furnished home. Only 3 miles to Bonita Beaches a short walk to everything you need Starbucks, Fresh Market, Home Goods and many restaurants at your fingertips! Occupy this home year round or come and go through out the year hassle free with a property management team here for you. Enjoy this gated communities work out room, beautiful pool/spa area. Owner would consider 3 month or more Seasonal rental at $4,200.00 a month plus rental fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8735 River Homes LN have any available units?
8735 River Homes LN has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8735 River Homes LN have?
Some of 8735 River Homes LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8735 River Homes LN currently offering any rent specials?
8735 River Homes LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8735 River Homes LN pet-friendly?
No, 8735 River Homes LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 8735 River Homes LN offer parking?
No, 8735 River Homes LN does not offer parking.
Does 8735 River Homes LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8735 River Homes LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8735 River Homes LN have a pool?
Yes, 8735 River Homes LN has a pool.
Does 8735 River Homes LN have accessible units?
No, 8735 River Homes LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8735 River Homes LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8735 River Homes LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 8735 River Homes LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8735 River Homes LN does not have units with air conditioning.
