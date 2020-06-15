8735 River Homes LN

Amenities

Just bring your suitcase and sunglasses! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath easy access, end unit condo has everything you need to live the Florida life! Relax after a day at the beach and shopping in the spacious 1223 living SF fully furnished home. Only 3 miles to Bonita Beaches a short walk to everything you need Starbucks, Fresh Market, Home Goods and many restaurants at your fingertips! Occupy this home year round or come and go through out the year hassle free with a property management team here for you. Enjoy this gated communities work out room, beautiful pool/spa area. Owner would consider 3 month or more Seasonal rental at $4,200.00 a month plus rental fees.