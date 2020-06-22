All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303

5800 Bonita Beach Road · (239) 631-9447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5800 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
bocce court
basketball court
tennis court
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
pool
internet access
lobby
tennis court
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 1/1 Condo in Bonita Beach & Tennis - This cozy Turnkey furnished Studio Sixth-floor condo is a perfect vacation spot to get away from it all! Owner pays for Cable, Internet, Electric & Water. The condo is located steps away from the white sandy beaches of Bonita Springs. The Bonita Beach and Tennis Club is situated on 15 beautifully landscaped acres directly across from Bonita Beach and offers two deep water swimming pools and a wading pool, 10 HAR-TRU Clay Tennis Courts, (free to play) Bocce Ball Courts, Basketball, Shuffle Board, Weekly Card Games in the Lobby and so much more

AVAILABILITY DATE: 08/15/2020/10/31/2020
-> $100 Rental Office Application Fee per adult, non-refundable
-> Security deposit minimum one month
-> First, & Last month required
-> $195 one time Brokerage Administrative Fee due at lease signing.
-> $100 Departure Cleaning Fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 have any available units?
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 have?
Some of 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303's amenities include pool, bocce court, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 pet-friendly?
No, 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 offer parking?
No, 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 does not offer parking.
Does 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 has a pool.
Does 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 have accessible units?
No, 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity