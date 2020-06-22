Amenities

5800 Bonita Beach Rd SW #2303 Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous 1/1 Condo in Bonita Beach & Tennis - This cozy Turnkey furnished Studio Sixth-floor condo is a perfect vacation spot to get away from it all! Owner pays for Cable, Internet, Electric & Water. The condo is located steps away from the white sandy beaches of Bonita Springs. The Bonita Beach and Tennis Club is situated on 15 beautifully landscaped acres directly across from Bonita Beach and offers two deep water swimming pools and a wading pool, 10 HAR-TRU Clay Tennis Courts, (free to play) Bocce Ball Courts, Basketball, Shuffle Board, Weekly Card Games in the Lobby and so much more



AVAILABILITY DATE: 08/15/2020/10/31/2020

-> $100 Rental Office Application Fee per adult, non-refundable

-> Security deposit minimum one month

-> First, & Last month required

-> $195 one time Brokerage Administrative Fee due at lease signing.

-> $100 Departure Cleaning Fee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5732455)