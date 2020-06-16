4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

This 3/3 has granite counters, light wood cabinets, upgraded appliances, crown molding, lanai with summer kitchen (electric grills allowed) and 10 foot ceilings. All tile floors! FRESHLY PAINTED! Detached in law guest suite with it's own bath just across screened in breezeway has it's own entrance! Balcony overlooks wooded preserve. Elevators to whisk you and your packages to the unit. One car detached garage with tile floor and automatic door opener and one more assigned pkg space included! Owner has taken over management so it's hands-on and beautifully maintained. Balcony 10x4 in the back off great room. Lots of storage. This one is close to the elevator. Other units available in this recently built 2012 building. One dog only allowed 20 pounds or less-no other pets. Pet deposit $500. Annual lease $2100/month; 6 months $2400/month. there are some furnished units available. Please ask about lease amount. One mile to Barefoot Beach!