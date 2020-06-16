All apartments in Bonita Springs
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:48 PM

4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE

4420 Bonita Beach Walk Drive · (941) 391-3254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4420 Bonita Beach Walk Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C202 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
This 3/3 has granite counters, light wood cabinets, upgraded appliances, crown molding, lanai with summer kitchen (electric grills allowed) and 10 foot ceilings. All tile floors! FRESHLY PAINTED! Detached in law guest suite with it's own bath just across screened in breezeway has it's own entrance! Balcony overlooks wooded preserve. Elevators to whisk you and your packages to the unit. One car detached garage with tile floor and automatic door opener and one more assigned pkg space included! Owner has taken over management so it's hands-on and beautifully maintained. Balcony 10x4 in the back off great room. Lots of storage. This one is close to the elevator. Other units available in this recently built 2012 building. One dog only allowed 20 pounds or less-no other pets. Pet deposit $500. Annual lease $2100/month; 6 months $2400/month. there are some furnished units available. Please ask about lease amount. One mile to Barefoot Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE have any available units?
4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE have?
Some of 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4420 BONITA BEACHWALK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
