Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:34 AM

4294 Mariner RD

4294 Mariner Rd · (239) 287-5573
Location

4294 Mariner Rd, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
**Annual Rental**Immediate Occupancy*Duplex*2 bed, 2 bath recently renovated in the amazing neighborhood of Imperial Shores (No HOA). Property features: stainless appliance package, electric fireplace, solid surface flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated lighting, screen lanai, oversize indoor laundry room with additional storage, and large fenced back yard for your furry family. Property lends itself to parking your boat, ski-do's or RV, with no issues. Close to Publix, beaches, restaurants, I-75 and shopping. Nothing left to do but move in!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4294 Mariner RD have any available units?
4294 Mariner RD has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4294 Mariner RD have?
Some of 4294 Mariner RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4294 Mariner RD currently offering any rent specials?
4294 Mariner RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4294 Mariner RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4294 Mariner RD is pet friendly.
Does 4294 Mariner RD offer parking?
Yes, 4294 Mariner RD does offer parking.
Does 4294 Mariner RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4294 Mariner RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4294 Mariner RD have a pool?
No, 4294 Mariner RD does not have a pool.
Does 4294 Mariner RD have accessible units?
No, 4294 Mariner RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4294 Mariner RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4294 Mariner RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4294 Mariner RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4294 Mariner RD does not have units with air conditioning.
