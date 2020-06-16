4294 Mariner RD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

**Annual Rental**Immediate Occupancy*Duplex*2 bed, 2 bath recently renovated in the amazing neighborhood of Imperial Shores (No HOA). Property features: stainless appliance package, electric fireplace, solid surface flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated lighting, screen lanai, oversize indoor laundry room with additional storage, and large fenced back yard for your furry family. Property lends itself to parking your boat, ski-do's or RV, with no issues. Close to Publix, beaches, restaurants, I-75 and shopping. Nothing left to do but move in!!