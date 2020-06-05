All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3971 Leeward Passage CT

3971 Leeward Passage Court · (239) 246-9899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3971 Leeward Passage Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous Bermuda Isles condo in Vanderbilt Lakes! This turnkey furnished condo is located within 10 minutes of Barefoot Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, and Mercato shopping center. This vacation rental has everything you will need including wifi, blu-ray player and digital pack cable with 140+channels for your enjoyment. Bermuda Isles offers a community pool & spa with clubhouse, cabana and tennis court. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is sure to impress! The master suite has all new furniture, new bathroom decor, freshly painted plus new linens throughout! This condo is light and bright giving you that nice FL feel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3971 Leeward Passage CT have any available units?
3971 Leeward Passage CT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3971 Leeward Passage CT have?
Some of 3971 Leeward Passage CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3971 Leeward Passage CT currently offering any rent specials?
3971 Leeward Passage CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3971 Leeward Passage CT pet-friendly?
No, 3971 Leeward Passage CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3971 Leeward Passage CT offer parking?
No, 3971 Leeward Passage CT does not offer parking.
Does 3971 Leeward Passage CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3971 Leeward Passage CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3971 Leeward Passage CT have a pool?
Yes, 3971 Leeward Passage CT has a pool.
Does 3971 Leeward Passage CT have accessible units?
No, 3971 Leeward Passage CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3971 Leeward Passage CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3971 Leeward Passage CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3971 Leeward Passage CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3971 Leeward Passage CT does not have units with air conditioning.
