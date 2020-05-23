All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 3951 Leeward Passage CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
3951 Leeward Passage CT
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:16 AM

3951 Leeward Passage CT

3951 Leeward Passage Court · (239) 850-7719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3951 Leeward Passage Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Available May through December 2020, and Season 2021 for 3 month minimum! This amazing community is located WEST of US 41/Tamiami Trail! Only 3 miles to Bonita Beach, and right down the road is great shopping and restaurants! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is ready for you to enjoy vacation here in the sunshine with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. This property has plank tiles throughout main areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy peace and tranquility on the lanai with a cup of coffee or glass of wine. Located in Vanderbilt Lakes is a gated community with amenities such as community pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 Leeward Passage CT have any available units?
3951 Leeward Passage CT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3951 Leeward Passage CT have?
Some of 3951 Leeward Passage CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 Leeward Passage CT currently offering any rent specials?
3951 Leeward Passage CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 Leeward Passage CT pet-friendly?
No, 3951 Leeward Passage CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3951 Leeward Passage CT offer parking?
No, 3951 Leeward Passage CT does not offer parking.
Does 3951 Leeward Passage CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3951 Leeward Passage CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 Leeward Passage CT have a pool?
Yes, 3951 Leeward Passage CT has a pool.
Does 3951 Leeward Passage CT have accessible units?
No, 3951 Leeward Passage CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 Leeward Passage CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3951 Leeward Passage CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3951 Leeward Passage CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3951 Leeward Passage CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3951 Leeward Passage CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity