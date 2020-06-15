3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102

Amenities

WEST OF US41! This Bermuda Isles condo located in Vanderbilt Lakes is a first floor unit has been updated with bamboo flooring and granite countertops, a large master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets. Enjoy your lanai with its private views. Bermuda Isles has two community pools/spas along with a tennis court. It is located in the gated Community of Vanderbilt Lakes just minutes to Barefoot Beach, Vanderbilt Beach and the exceptional shopping of Mercato and Coconut Point mall and RSW International Airport. This unit comes turnkey furnished and includes internet with complimentary netflix, and electric. Available Apr 15th call for your showing. Available Apr. 15, 2019 - Dec 31, 2020 $1500.00,