3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102

3921 Leeward Passage Court · (239) 287-5086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3921 Leeward Passage Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
WEST OF US41! This Bermuda Isles condo located in Vanderbilt Lakes is a first floor unit has been updated with bamboo flooring and granite countertops, a large master bedroom with 2 large walk-in closets. Enjoy your lanai with its private views. Bermuda Isles has two community pools/spas along with a tennis court. It is located in the gated Community of Vanderbilt Lakes just minutes to Barefoot Beach, Vanderbilt Beach and the exceptional shopping of Mercato and Coconut Point mall and RSW International Airport. This unit comes turnkey furnished and includes internet with complimentary netflix, and electric. Available Apr 15th call for your showing. Available Apr. 15, 2019 - Dec 31, 2020 $1500.00,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 have any available units?
3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 have?
Some of 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 pet-friendly?
No, 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 offer parking?
No, 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 does not offer parking.
Does 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 have a pool?
Yes, 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 has a pool.
Does 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 have accessible units?
No, 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3921 Leeward Passage Ct 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
