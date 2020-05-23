All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 28796 Hunters CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
28796 Hunters CT
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:39 PM

28796 Hunters CT

28796 Hunters Court · (239) 564-2799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

28796 Hunters Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Hunters Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON-Nicely furnished 3 bedrooms (GUEST BEDROOMS PHOTOS COMING SOON) /2 bath attached villa with an open floor plan and an attached two-car garage. This villa is located on a quiet cule-de-sac with a courtyard entry. The interior has been updated with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen backsplash, floor tile throughout the main living area and hardwood floors in the bedrooms all with 5 1/2 inch baseboards. Hunters Ridge is very friendly, casual, and offers a large variety of social activities. Location is only 6 miles from beautiful Barefoot Beach Preserve and it is just minutes to the best shopping, dining, entertainment, and the RSW Airport. The community amenities include a large community swimming pool with food & beverage service, activity center, clubhouse, beautiful dining room, a grill room, and a poolside cafe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28796 Hunters CT have any available units?
28796 Hunters CT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28796 Hunters CT have?
Some of 28796 Hunters CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28796 Hunters CT currently offering any rent specials?
28796 Hunters CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28796 Hunters CT pet-friendly?
No, 28796 Hunters CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28796 Hunters CT offer parking?
Yes, 28796 Hunters CT does offer parking.
Does 28796 Hunters CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28796 Hunters CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28796 Hunters CT have a pool?
Yes, 28796 Hunters CT has a pool.
Does 28796 Hunters CT have accessible units?
No, 28796 Hunters CT does not have accessible units.
Does 28796 Hunters CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28796 Hunters CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 28796 Hunters CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 28796 Hunters CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28796 Hunters CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity