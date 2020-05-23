28796 Hunters CT

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON-Nicely furnished 3 bedrooms (GUEST BEDROOMS PHOTOS COMING SOON) /2 bath attached villa with an open floor plan and an attached two-car garage. This villa is located on a quiet cule-de-sac with a courtyard entry. The interior has been updated with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, kitchen backsplash, floor tile throughout the main living area and hardwood floors in the bedrooms all with 5 1/2 inch baseboards. Hunters Ridge is very friendly, casual, and offers a large variety of social activities. Location is only 6 miles from beautiful Barefoot Beach Preserve and it is just minutes to the best shopping, dining, entertainment, and the RSW Airport. The community amenities include a large community swimming pool with food & beverage service, activity center, clubhouse, beautiful dining room, a grill room, and a poolside cafe.