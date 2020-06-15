28120 Pine Haven WAY

Amenities

Located in Bonita Springs this 2nd floor end unit is offered Turnkey Furnished/Negotiable Furnishings. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Living Area, Dining Room, Kitchen, Screen Lanai, Laundry in Residence. Master Suite located in the back of condo for privacy has a walk-in closet and walk-in shower. This Gated Community has great amenities! Featuring a Heated Community Pool, Tennis court, Pickle Ball, bocce ball, club house, fishing pier for catch and release plus a small library. Only a Short Drive to the Beach, Shopping, dinning and SW Florida’s highest rated golf courses and night life. Great location! Quick access to Estero and Naples with I-75, Livingston Rd and Old 41 close by. HOA requires credit score of 640+ for all applicants.