Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:54 PM

28120 Pine Haven WAY

28120 Pine Haven Way · (239) 246-9899
Location

28120 Pine Haven Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Located in Bonita Springs this 2nd floor end unit is offered Turnkey Furnished/Negotiable Furnishings. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Living Area, Dining Room, Kitchen, Screen Lanai, Laundry in Residence. Master Suite located in the back of condo for privacy has a walk-in closet and walk-in shower. This Gated Community has great amenities! Featuring a Heated Community Pool, Tennis court, Pickle Ball, bocce ball, club house, fishing pier for catch and release plus a small library. Only a Short Drive to the Beach, Shopping, dinning and SW Florida’s highest rated golf courses and night life. Great location! Quick access to Estero and Naples with I-75, Livingston Rd and Old 41 close by. HOA requires credit score of 640+ for all applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28120 Pine Haven WAY have any available units?
28120 Pine Haven WAY has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28120 Pine Haven WAY have?
Some of 28120 Pine Haven WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28120 Pine Haven WAY currently offering any rent specials?
28120 Pine Haven WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28120 Pine Haven WAY pet-friendly?
No, 28120 Pine Haven WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28120 Pine Haven WAY offer parking?
No, 28120 Pine Haven WAY does not offer parking.
Does 28120 Pine Haven WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28120 Pine Haven WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28120 Pine Haven WAY have a pool?
Yes, 28120 Pine Haven WAY has a pool.
Does 28120 Pine Haven WAY have accessible units?
No, 28120 Pine Haven WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 28120 Pine Haven WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28120 Pine Haven WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 28120 Pine Haven WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 28120 Pine Haven WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
