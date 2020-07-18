All apartments in Bonita Springs
28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315

28021 Bridgetown Court ·
Location

28021 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Furnished Golf Rental!!! WOW! This is it! Beautifully decorated, brand new, first floor Bromelia floorplan at Bonita National! This spacious 2+Den, 2 bath veranda offers TWO large screened in lanais - one on the front and one on the back of the property! This gorgeous home also offers a spacious eat in kitchen, split bedroom floorplan, den with sleeper sofa, and many custom choices. You'll love the peaceful golf and preserve view from your master bedroom and screened in lanai! All of this AND golf membership transfer is available! Enjoy all of the resort style amenities Bonita National has to offer including a full service spa, state of the art fitness center and separate aerobics room, pool cafe with full bar and full menu, amazing resort style pool with poolside service, 25,000 SF clubhouse with two additional restaurants, and MUCH more! Hurry! This is one of our most popular units and won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 have any available units?
28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 have?
Some of 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 currently offering any rent specials?
28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 pet-friendly?
No, 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 offer parking?
Yes, 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 offers parking.
Does 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 have a pool?
Yes, 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 has a pool.
Does 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 have accessible units?
No, 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 does not have accessible units.
Does 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 has units with dishwashers.
Does 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315 has units with air conditioning.
