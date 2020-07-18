28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Furnished Golf Rental!!! WOW! This is it! Beautifully decorated, brand new, first floor Bromelia floorplan at Bonita National! This spacious 2+Den, 2 bath veranda offers TWO large screened in lanais - one on the front and one on the back of the property! This gorgeous home also offers a spacious eat in kitchen, split bedroom floorplan, den with sleeper sofa, and many custom choices. You'll love the peaceful golf and preserve view from your master bedroom and screened in lanai! All of this AND golf membership transfer is available! Enjoy all of the resort style amenities Bonita National has to offer including a full service spa, state of the art fitness center and separate aerobics room, pool cafe with full bar and full menu, amazing resort style pool with poolside service, 25,000 SF clubhouse with two additional restaurants, and MUCH more! Hurry! This is one of our most popular units and won't last!