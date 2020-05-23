28008 Sosta LN

Amenities

Still Available for April for $3,000. This light and bright first floor carriage home offers two bedrooms plus a den set up as a 3rd bedroom and two bathrooms. Beautifully decorated in soft, neutral colors, with an open floor plan and split bedrooms. Fabulous eat- in kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and mosaic stone/glass back-splash. The large living area offers 10ft ceilings, crown molding, diagonal tile floors and generous amounts of natural light. All bedrooms are generously sized and both bathrooms have granite counters and tile to the ceiling of the shower and bath. Enjoy your morning cup of joe on the screened lanai with a private view. All this in the gated community of Sorrento, which offers a fitness center, club house, cabana and bocce court. Easy access to I-75, Fort Myers airport, Bonita and Barefoot beach, Shopping - minutes to the New Seed to Table grocery store, North Naples and more. Call to book your stay in the sunshine today!