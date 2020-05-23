All apartments in Bonita Springs
28008 Sosta LN

28008 Sosta Lane · (888) 534-1116
Location

28008 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Palmira Golf Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
Still Available for April for $3,000. This light and bright first floor carriage home offers two bedrooms plus a den set up as a 3rd bedroom and two bathrooms. Beautifully decorated in soft, neutral colors, with an open floor plan and split bedrooms. Fabulous eat- in kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and mosaic stone/glass back-splash. The large living area offers 10ft ceilings, crown molding, diagonal tile floors and generous amounts of natural light. All bedrooms are generously sized and both bathrooms have granite counters and tile to the ceiling of the shower and bath. Enjoy your morning cup of joe on the screened lanai with a private view. All this in the gated community of Sorrento, which offers a fitness center, club house, cabana and bocce court. Easy access to I-75, Fort Myers airport, Bonita and Barefoot beach, Shopping - minutes to the New Seed to Table grocery store, North Naples and more. Call to book your stay in the sunshine today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28008 Sosta LN have any available units?
28008 Sosta LN has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28008 Sosta LN have?
Some of 28008 Sosta LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28008 Sosta LN currently offering any rent specials?
28008 Sosta LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28008 Sosta LN pet-friendly?
No, 28008 Sosta LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28008 Sosta LN offer parking?
No, 28008 Sosta LN does not offer parking.
Does 28008 Sosta LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28008 Sosta LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28008 Sosta LN have a pool?
No, 28008 Sosta LN does not have a pool.
Does 28008 Sosta LN have accessible units?
No, 28008 Sosta LN does not have accessible units.
Does 28008 Sosta LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28008 Sosta LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 28008 Sosta LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 28008 Sosta LN does not have units with air conditioning.
