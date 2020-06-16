28003 Bridgetown CT

Amenities

***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** This Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bed +plus den, 2 bath, & a 1 car detached garage. Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” Porcelain tile, blinds & fans.



This extremely active & social community is one you don’t want to miss! Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes a little something for everyone! Hang out with friends, new & old by the resort style pool & cabana or enjoy a glass of wine & dinner in the state-of-the art club house. Relax, & pamper yourself in the spa, workout in the fully equipped fitness center, or unwind in a yoga class. Bonita National features eight Har-Tru surface Tennis courts. Cart fee and golf transfer fee is applicable. Rates and fees may vary.



Nestled between Naples & Fort Myers a short drive in either direction will take you to sun drenched beaches, exclusive shopping & dining!