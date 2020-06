Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets

Enjoy the perfect blend of sophistication and style with a touch of Luxury when you find your new home at Mosaic at Oak Creek. This apartment is intelligently designed with you in mind and includes high-end finishes and modern fixtures you won’t find anywhere else. Come home to all the comforts you deserve with features like a gourmet-level kitchen, spacious walk-in closet, and full-sized washer and dryer in the home.