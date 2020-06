Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

Very well kept third-floor unit condo; spacious master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet; second bedroom big enough for two full-size beds. Living room with sliders and access to the balcony. Tile floors in the kitchen and laundry with full-size washer and dryer. The Gardens of Bonita Springs is conveniently located close to I-75, downtown Bonita, Barefoot Beach, and Coconut Point. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, BBQ grills and playground.