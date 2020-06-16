All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR

26651 Rosewood Pointe Circle · (239) 910-1180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26651 Rosewood Pointe Circle, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom plus den condo in a golf community close to the gorgeous Southwest Florida Beaches!! Enjoy vacationing in paradise in this beautifully updated and impeccably decorated 2nd floor condo overlooking the large lake from your private screened in lanai. Bonita Fairways is a golf community offering renters full access to all the amenities including tennis, pickleball, bocce, condo pool, community pool and spa, clubhouse, billiards, shuffle board, exercise room, pro-shop and restaurant. Unit is fully furnished and ready for your enjoyment! Call Christine for showings and more information, 239-910-1180.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR have any available units?
26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR have?
Some of 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR currently offering any rent specials?
26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR pet-friendly?
No, 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR offer parking?
No, 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR does not offer parking.
Does 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR have a pool?
Yes, 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR has a pool.
Does 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR have accessible units?
No, 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
