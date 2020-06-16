26651 Rosewood Pointe CIR

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool pool table bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool pool table shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom plus den condo in a golf community close to the gorgeous Southwest Florida Beaches!! Enjoy vacationing in paradise in this beautifully updated and impeccably decorated 2nd floor condo overlooking the large lake from your private screened in lanai. Bonita Fairways is a golf community offering renters full access to all the amenities including tennis, pickleball, bocce, condo pool, community pool and spa, clubhouse, billiards, shuffle board, exercise room, pro-shop and restaurant. Unit is fully furnished and ready for your enjoyment! Call Christine for showings and more information, 239-910-1180.