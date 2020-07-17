All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
26340 Hickory Boulevard 901
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

26340 Hickory Boulevard 901

26340 Hickory Boulevard · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

26340 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
***PENTHOUSE 2 BED/ 2BATH ***9TH FLOOR, END UNIT*** THE EGRET ON BONITA BEACH*** - South-side end unit with coastal contemporary finishes & décor with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. New quartz counters throughout, renovated kitchen with recessed ceiling & upgraded white cabinetry, and tile floors throughout the unit. Boasts the finest view on Hickory Island, with PANORAMIC WRAPAROUND WATER VIEWS including beach views down the coast all the way to Naples/Marco Island & rare Bay views from the East. Enjoy the sounds of rolling waves & warm ocean breeze from your direct beachfront balcony, with unobstructed top floor views & screens/automatic shutters for your comfort & convenience. Includes one of the only rare covered parking spaces in the building. The Egret boasts lushly landscaped tropical grounds with a heated beachfront pool, community room with full kitchen, BBQ area & more. Perfect location steps to waterfront restaurants & fine shopping/dining at the Promenade, Mercato & Waterside Shops.

Seasonal Rate: December-April $7,000 per month

12% tourist tax is charged on top of the rental rate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 have any available units?
26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 have?
Some of 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 currently offering any rent specials?
26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 pet-friendly?
No, 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 offer parking?
Yes, 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 offers parking.
Does 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 have a pool?
Yes, 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 has a pool.
Does 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 have accessible units?
No, 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 does not have accessible units.
Does 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 have units with dishwashers?
No, 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26340 Hickory Boulevard 901?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Mosaic at Oak Creek
10655 Founders Way
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs 3 BedroomsBonita Springs Apartments with Balconies
Bonita Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity