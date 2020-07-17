26340 Hickory Boulevard 901

Amenities

***PENTHOUSE 2 BED/ 2BATH ***9TH FLOOR, END UNIT*** THE EGRET ON BONITA BEACH*** - South-side end unit with coastal contemporary finishes & décor with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. New quartz counters throughout, renovated kitchen with recessed ceiling & upgraded white cabinetry, and tile floors throughout the unit. Boasts the finest view on Hickory Island, with PANORAMIC WRAPAROUND WATER VIEWS including beach views down the coast all the way to Naples/Marco Island & rare Bay views from the East. Enjoy the sounds of rolling waves & warm ocean breeze from your direct beachfront balcony, with unobstructed top floor views & screens/automatic shutters for your comfort & convenience. Includes one of the only rare covered parking spaces in the building. The Egret boasts lushly landscaped tropical grounds with a heated beachfront pool, community room with full kitchen, BBQ area & more. Perfect location steps to waterfront restaurants & fine shopping/dining at the Promenade, Mercato & Waterside Shops.



Seasonal Rate: December-April $7,000 per month



12% tourist tax is charged on top of the rental rate



No Pets Allowed



