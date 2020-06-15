26171 Hickory BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo can sleep up to 4 people. It is fully furnished and features a fully equipped kitchen with tiled countertops and an open view of the dining area and the spacious living room. There is a wrap around screened in porch which is open to the living area and provides beautiful views with the ocean in the distance. Master bedroom has a king bed and is connected to the open, wrap around screened in porch. The guest room has two twin beds. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. This unit is on the second floor. Sea Isles of Bonita Beach, a beach and boating condominium, is located on the northern end of Little Hickory Island and sits on beautifully landscaped acres of land, on Estero Bay, directly across from the white sandy beach of the Gulf and breathtaking sunsets! This unit comes with cable TV, and Wifi. The unit comes with a gorgeous fully equipped kitchen and offers everthing you need to enjoy your vacation...