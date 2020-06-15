All apartments in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs, FL
26171 Hickory BLVD
26171 Hickory BLVD

26171 Hickory Boulevard · (239) 218-7858
Bonita Springs
Location

26171 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
This lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo can sleep up to 4 people. It is fully furnished and features a fully equipped kitchen with tiled countertops and an open view of the dining area and the spacious living room. There is a wrap around screened in porch which is open to the living area and provides beautiful views with the ocean in the distance. Master bedroom has a king bed and is connected to the open, wrap around screened in porch. The guest room has two twin beds. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. This unit is on the second floor. Sea Isles of Bonita Beach, a beach and boating condominium, is located on the northern end of Little Hickory Island and sits on beautifully landscaped acres of land, on Estero Bay, directly across from the white sandy beach of the Gulf and breathtaking sunsets! This unit comes with cable TV, and Wifi. The unit comes with a gorgeous fully equipped kitchen and offers everthing you need to enjoy your vacation...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26171 Hickory BLVD have any available units?
26171 Hickory BLVD has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26171 Hickory BLVD have?
Some of 26171 Hickory BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26171 Hickory BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
26171 Hickory BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26171 Hickory BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 26171 Hickory BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26171 Hickory BLVD offer parking?
No, 26171 Hickory BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 26171 Hickory BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26171 Hickory BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26171 Hickory BLVD have a pool?
No, 26171 Hickory BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 26171 Hickory BLVD have accessible units?
No, 26171 Hickory BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 26171 Hickory BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26171 Hickory BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 26171 Hickory BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 26171 Hickory BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
