26140 Hickory BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub sauna

Bring your family for the Holidays. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. This (3) bedroom condo is available December, January and February. Desirable rarely available 3 bedroom Penthouse. Spectacular views of the Gulf and miles of beaches are yours to enjoy with this direct beach front condo. Beautifully remodeled three bedroom condo steps to the beach. Floor plan has been reworked to open up the unit and take advantage of the Gulf views. Kitchen has been remodeled with custom cabinetry, new appliances, granite countertops, & tile backsplash. Over 1,600 sq ft of living space all with new diagonal tile. Both baths have been completely remodeled with new cabinetry and granite. The large master suite has walk-in closet, dual sinks, granite, new cabinets and seamless shower. Pool, spa, sauna, & extra storage are added amenities.