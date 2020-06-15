All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

26140 Hickory BLVD

26140 Hickory Boulevard · (239) 218-7858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26140 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 802 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
sauna
Bring your family for the Holidays. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. This (3) bedroom condo is available December, January and February. Desirable rarely available 3 bedroom Penthouse. Spectacular views of the Gulf and miles of beaches are yours to enjoy with this direct beach front condo. Beautifully remodeled three bedroom condo steps to the beach. Floor plan has been reworked to open up the unit and take advantage of the Gulf views. Kitchen has been remodeled with custom cabinetry, new appliances, granite countertops, & tile backsplash. Over 1,600 sq ft of living space all with new diagonal tile. Both baths have been completely remodeled with new cabinetry and granite. The large master suite has walk-in closet, dual sinks, granite, new cabinets and seamless shower. Pool, spa, sauna, & extra storage are added amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26140 Hickory BLVD have any available units?
26140 Hickory BLVD has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26140 Hickory BLVD have?
Some of 26140 Hickory BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26140 Hickory BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
26140 Hickory BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26140 Hickory BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 26140 Hickory BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26140 Hickory BLVD offer parking?
No, 26140 Hickory BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 26140 Hickory BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26140 Hickory BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26140 Hickory BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 26140 Hickory BLVD has a pool.
Does 26140 Hickory BLVD have accessible units?
No, 26140 Hickory BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 26140 Hickory BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26140 Hickory BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 26140 Hickory BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 26140 Hickory BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
