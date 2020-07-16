26100 Grand Prix DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub

Such a Beautiful Home is ready for you to enjoy with tons of upgrades and extras galore! This Grande 2-story home features a huge open kitchen with huge center island has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eating area and custom crown molding through-out. Oversized 1st floor master suite with wood floors and spa-like master bath. Custom wall treatment in Dining room (or use as den) with wood floors too. Open floor plan has huge Great Room with tile floors, plantation shutters on first level which leads to screened lanai and additional paver patio and fire-pit. Private huge corner lot with lake view plus plenty of yard for get-togethers and fun. One of the best lots in Paloma! Steps to club house and additional parking for any unexpected guest overflow. You are minutes from the Coconut Point Mall, Miromar Outlets, Gulf Coast Town Center, Beaches, Shopping and Dining, & Airport. Close to new Bonita Springs high school