Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

26100 Grand Prix DR

26100 Grand Prix Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26100 Grand Prix Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2611 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
hot tub
Such a Beautiful Home is ready for you to enjoy with tons of upgrades and extras galore! This Grande 2-story home features a huge open kitchen with huge center island has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, eating area and custom crown molding through-out. Oversized 1st floor master suite with wood floors and spa-like master bath. Custom wall treatment in Dining room (or use as den) with wood floors too. Open floor plan has huge Great Room with tile floors, plantation shutters on first level which leads to screened lanai and additional paver patio and fire-pit. Private huge corner lot with lake view plus plenty of yard for get-togethers and fun. One of the best lots in Paloma! Steps to club house and additional parking for any unexpected guest overflow. You are minutes from the Coconut Point Mall, Miromar Outlets, Gulf Coast Town Center, Beaches, Shopping and Dining, & Airport. Close to new Bonita Springs high school

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26100 Grand Prix DR have any available units?
26100 Grand Prix DR has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26100 Grand Prix DR have?
Some of 26100 Grand Prix DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26100 Grand Prix DR currently offering any rent specials?
26100 Grand Prix DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26100 Grand Prix DR pet-friendly?
No, 26100 Grand Prix DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26100 Grand Prix DR offer parking?
Yes, 26100 Grand Prix DR offers parking.
Does 26100 Grand Prix DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26100 Grand Prix DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26100 Grand Prix DR have a pool?
No, 26100 Grand Prix DR does not have a pool.
Does 26100 Grand Prix DR have accessible units?
No, 26100 Grand Prix DR does not have accessible units.
Does 26100 Grand Prix DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26100 Grand Prix DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 26100 Grand Prix DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 26100 Grand Prix DR does not have units with air conditioning.
