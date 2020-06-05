All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

25870 Hickory BLVD

25870 Hickory Boulevard · (239) 218-7858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25870 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful condo is located right on the beach. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. Enjoy sunsets, dolphins, and egrets from this condo located directly on Bonita Beach. Our corner unit comes equipped with everything you need for a relaxed, fun vacation: You can use the patio furniture at the pool and patios, or take our beach chairs out to the water's edge. Just bring your bathing suit, flip flops and enjoy. Bonita Beach is perfectly located between Ft. Myers Beach (10 minutes) and Naples (30 min). Dining, shopping and entertainment are just minutes away, yet you can enjoy the tranquility of the waves lapping on our expansive beach as we are located on a dead end street. Rentals are 30 day minimum, and pets are not allowed. Our unit is non-smoking. Occupancy is limited to 4 adults.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25870 Hickory BLVD have any available units?
25870 Hickory BLVD has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25870 Hickory BLVD have?
Some of 25870 Hickory BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25870 Hickory BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
25870 Hickory BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25870 Hickory BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 25870 Hickory BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 25870 Hickory BLVD offer parking?
No, 25870 Hickory BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 25870 Hickory BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25870 Hickory BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25870 Hickory BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 25870 Hickory BLVD has a pool.
Does 25870 Hickory BLVD have accessible units?
No, 25870 Hickory BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 25870 Hickory BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25870 Hickory BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 25870 Hickory BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 25870 Hickory BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
