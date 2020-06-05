25870 Hickory BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This beautiful condo is located right on the beach. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. Enjoy sunsets, dolphins, and egrets from this condo located directly on Bonita Beach. Our corner unit comes equipped with everything you need for a relaxed, fun vacation: You can use the patio furniture at the pool and patios, or take our beach chairs out to the water's edge. Just bring your bathing suit, flip flops and enjoy. Bonita Beach is perfectly located between Ft. Myers Beach (10 minutes) and Naples (30 min). Dining, shopping and entertainment are just minutes away, yet you can enjoy the tranquility of the waves lapping on our expansive beach as we are located on a dead end street. Rentals are 30 day minimum, and pets are not allowed. Our unit is non-smoking. Occupancy is limited to 4 adults.