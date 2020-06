Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Annual Rental $1,500.00/month-offered furnished or unfurnished. Come and Enjoy a piece of paradise in this 3rd floor unit in Bonita Pines. Features a 2/2 with fresh paint, new tile and renovated bathrooms. This is a great destination for the winter with lots to do in Bonita Springs.