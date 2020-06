Amenities

Rent on one of the most beautiful beaches in Bonita Springs. Enjoy spectacular views of both the Gulf of Mexico and the Bay with the bonus of two lanais. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. This three bedrooms two bathrooms condo has everything you need to enjoy your vacation. With miles of white sandy beach to walk to your hearts content. I'ts hard to believe this tropical peaceful location is just a few miles from all conveniences. Owner has replaced the livingroom furniture, Master King bed and two flat screen TV's. The best getaway from winters!