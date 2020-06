Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Spectacular westerly view from the 5th floor of Castella overlooking the mangroves. 2 large master suites plus a den in this upgraded condo with gourmet kitchen Cambria Quartz counter tops and Cherry custom cabinets. Beautifully decorated in this open floor plan that features a large lanai. Pool and Spa for your enjoyment and all the amenities of Pelican landing such as tennis...state of the art fitness and transportation to the private beach await you!