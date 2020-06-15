All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

13266 Sherburne CIR

13266 Sherburne Circle · (239) 494-5156
Location

13266 Sherburne Circle, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Worthington Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2804 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home features an open concept floor plan and is located on the 2nd floor. Two sets of pocket sliders make way to the magnificent screened-in balcony that offers wonderful water views. The home also boasts vaulted ceilings, a bright & airy feel and an attached garage. Worthington Country Club is a gated, resort-style community with an abundant of amenities including golf, community pool, poolside cabana, fitness center, tennis courts, game room, bocce ball and much more. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Rent includes electric, basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and exterior pest control. No pets. Available June - December.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13266 Sherburne CIR have any available units?
13266 Sherburne CIR has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13266 Sherburne CIR have?
Some of 13266 Sherburne CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13266 Sherburne CIR currently offering any rent specials?
13266 Sherburne CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13266 Sherburne CIR pet-friendly?
No, 13266 Sherburne CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 13266 Sherburne CIR offer parking?
Yes, 13266 Sherburne CIR does offer parking.
Does 13266 Sherburne CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13266 Sherburne CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13266 Sherburne CIR have a pool?
Yes, 13266 Sherburne CIR has a pool.
Does 13266 Sherburne CIR have accessible units?
No, 13266 Sherburne CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 13266 Sherburne CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13266 Sherburne CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13266 Sherburne CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13266 Sherburne CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
