13266 Sherburne CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court gym game room parking pool garage internet access tennis court

This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home features an open concept floor plan and is located on the 2nd floor. Two sets of pocket sliders make way to the magnificent screened-in balcony that offers wonderful water views. The home also boasts vaulted ceilings, a bright & airy feel and an attached garage. Worthington Country Club is a gated, resort-style community with an abundant of amenities including golf, community pool, poolside cabana, fitness center, tennis courts, game room, bocce ball and much more. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Rent includes electric, basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and exterior pest control. No pets. Available June - December.