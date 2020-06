Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Location is the best! End of a cul-de-sac, private upscale carriage home with endless upgrades. Located on the largest lake with endless views. Unit looks like a model and upgrades galore. Ready for you to personalize with your own touches. Custom features include custom wood and iron staircase, top custom tile, high end lighting, upgraded cabinets and granite. Amazing clubhouse and improvements on the way. Hurry it won’t last .