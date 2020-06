Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Available 2020 Winter! Enjoy this centrally located cute home located near I-75. Short drive to Barefoot Beach, Bonita Beach, Riverfront Park, shopping and dining. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and a screened in lanai with pool. This home has tile throughout and is pet friendly. Nicely decorated and turnkey furnished. Come enjoy your Winter months in this cozy home.