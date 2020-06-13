101 Apartments for rent in Bithlo, FL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
1936 Cascades Cove Dr.
1936 Cascades Cove Drive, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2824 sqft
1936 Cascades Cove Dr. Available 06/15/20 Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! Lawn service is included!! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
2210 Hammock Moss Dr
2210 Hammock Moss Drive, Bithlo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1571 sqft
2210 Hammock Moss Dr Available 07/10/20 **3/2/2 in Cypress Lakes** - 3/2/2 car garage with family room, living room, eat in kitchen, dining room & covered patio. Community pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and more. Lawn care included! .

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
18051 THORNHILL GRAND CIRCLE
18051 Thornhill Grand Circle, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2692 sqft
WELCOME to this beautiful, over 2600 sqft, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, PLUS OFFICE home in desirable community ‘Cypress Lakes’. The open plan design showcases style & function for both casual & formal entertaining, with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 39

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
Bithlo
1 Unit Available
18139 STRATFORD GRAND STREET
18139 Stratford Grand Street, Bithlo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2587 sqft
East Orlando 4br 3ba home with WATER VIEW and FENCED YARD in the amenity filled Cypress Lakes community!! Don't miss the opportunity to rent this well maintained home in sought after East Orlando community.
Results within 1 mile of Bithlo

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1967 CORNER GLEN DRIVE
1967 Corner Glen Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2354 sqft
LIKE NEW! Charming 3 bed / 2.5 bath 2,354 sqft home with a DOWNSTAIRS BONUS ROOM / OFFICE, UPSTAIRS LOFT, & a huge FENCED backyard conveniently located in East Orlando only minutes from Avalon Town Center, Waterford Lakes, UCF, and major roadways.
Results within 5 miles of Bithlo
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
18 Units Available
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1332 sqft
Close to East-West Expressway, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lake Kehoe. Schools in the area: University High School, Lawton Chiles Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with pet spa, movie theater, resort-style pool, children's play area, tennis courts, fitness studio, major employer discount.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1240 sqft
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stoneybrook
21 Units Available
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,114
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1216 sqft
Stoneybrook East Golf Club, Alafaya Trail, Avalon Middle School, and Hal Scott Regional Reserve and Park are nearby. Easy access to shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center and Central Florida Research Park. Amenities include volleyball and tennis courts, pool, playground, pet park, spa, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
29 Units Available
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,233
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1403 sqft
This community is located minutes from the Waterford Lakes Village shopping center. Beautiful lake views, along with tennis court, hot tub, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and include in-unit laundry..
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
45 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
17 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,143
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1226 sqft
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
9 Units Available
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1295 sqft
Movie theater, entertainment center and several restaurants are all within walking distance of this sophisticated apartment complex. Smoke-free units have plush carpeting and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly amenities include a dog park and a grooming area.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
16 Units Available
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1363 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! We welcome you to Orlando's brand new resort-style apartment community here at Eight at East.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,204
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1366 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes near Stone Lakes Elementary School and numerous stores and restaurants. Open floor plan units with high-end finishes, in-suite laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Garage spaces available for a fee.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
3542 Khayyam Avenue
3542 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
942 sqft
You'll love this cute 2/1.5 town home close to UCF and Full Sail University. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own half bath with a common shared shower. Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
3540 Khayyam Avenue
3540 Khayyam Avenue, University, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
942 sqft
You'll love this cute 2/1.5 town home close to UCF and Full Sail University. Both bedrooms are upstairs and each has its own half bath with a common shared shower. Bus stop at community entrance. All appliances including washer/dryer are provided.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stoneybrook
1 Unit Available
14926 Hartford Run Drive
14926 Hartford Run Drive, Alafaya, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1670 sqft
14926 Hartford Run Drive Available 06/15/20 4/2 Home In Gated Stoneybrook East - 4-bedroom, 2-bath single family home is located in Yorkshire Run in the gated community of Stoneybrook East.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12621 Parkbury Drive
12621 Parkbury Drive, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1710 sqft
12621 Parkbury Drive Available 07/03/20 THREE BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT, CLOSE TO SR 50 AND CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home, Tile Throughout, Two Car Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1310 Sophie Blvd.
1310 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
1310 Sophie Blvd. Available 08/05/20 Two Bedroom and Two Bathroom Townhome Minutes Away from UCF - Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Townhome, Tile Throughout, Remodeled Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Newer Kitchen Cabinets,.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1425 Sophie Blvd.
1425 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1350 sqft
1425 Sophie Blvd.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14419 WINDIGO LANE
14419 Windigo Lane, Alafaya, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1849 sqft
Spring Isle: Gated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - Spring Isle: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. Volume ceilings make this property light and bright.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14002 Ithaca Way
14002 Ithaca Way, University, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1263 sqft
Coming Soon! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Orlando! - Come See this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in East Orlando features an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, a split bedroom floorplan,

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Rivers
1 Unit Available
1657 Canoe Creek Rd
1657 Canoe Creek Road, Oviedo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1673 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oviedo Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Riverside at Twin Rivers. Over 1600 square fee in a split and open floor plan with ceramic tile and hardwood flooring throughout.
City Guide for Bithlo, FL

Bithlo comes from the Muskogee word "pilo," which means canoe!

Bithlo is a community in Orange County, Florida with a population of 8,268. The population has almost doubled since the year 2000, which is proof of this city's growth and revitalization. The town is just outside Orlando, about 30 minutes by car. This town was beset by problems and poverty for much of the 1900s but has undergone massive changes in the last decade. Hundreds of volunteers came to the village to help transform the area, especially the future main street, which they are calling "Transformation Village." It's had a rough past, but the volunteer work and the determination of its residents are helping to bring it to a new place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bithlo, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bithlo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

