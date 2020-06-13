101 Apartments for rent in Bithlo, FL with balcony

Bithlo comes from the Muskogee word "pilo," which means canoe!

Bithlo is a community in Orange County, Florida with a population of 8,268. The population has almost doubled since the year 2000, which is proof of this city's growth and revitalization. The town is just outside Orlando, about 30 minutes by car. This town was beset by problems and poverty for much of the 1900s but has undergone massive changes in the last decade. Hundreds of volunteers came to the village to help transform the area, especially the future main street, which they are calling "Transformation Village." It's had a rough past, but the volunteer work and the determination of its residents are helping to bring it to a new place.