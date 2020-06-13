101 Apartments for rent in Bithlo, FL with balcony
Bithlo comes from the Muskogee word "pilo," which means canoe!
Bithlo is a community in Orange County, Florida with a population of 8,268. The population has almost doubled since the year 2000, which is proof of this city's growth and revitalization. The town is just outside Orlando, about 30 minutes by car. This town was beset by problems and poverty for much of the 1900s but has undergone massive changes in the last decade. Hundreds of volunteers came to the village to help transform the area, especially the future main street, which they are calling "Transformation Village." It's had a rough past, but the volunteer work and the determination of its residents are helping to bring it to a new place. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bithlo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.