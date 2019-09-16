All apartments in Bithlo
2043 Hammock Moss Drive

2043 Hammock Moss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2043 Hammock Moss Drive, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Great location for this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home located in East Orange county. This home features a huge eat in kitchen with custom cabinets and tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located downstairs and all other bedrooms are upstairs for maximum privacy. The master bedroom features double closets and the master bath has separate tub and shower. This home is located near major toll roads and close to restaurants and shopping. This home won't last apply today!

HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 Hammock Moss Drive have any available units?
2043 Hammock Moss Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
Is 2043 Hammock Moss Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Hammock Moss Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Hammock Moss Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2043 Hammock Moss Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2043 Hammock Moss Drive offer parking?
No, 2043 Hammock Moss Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2043 Hammock Moss Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Hammock Moss Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Hammock Moss Drive have a pool?
No, 2043 Hammock Moss Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Hammock Moss Drive have accessible units?
No, 2043 Hammock Moss Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Hammock Moss Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 Hammock Moss Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 Hammock Moss Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2043 Hammock Moss Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
