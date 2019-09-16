2043 Hammock Moss Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location for this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 full bath home located in East Orange county. This home features a huge eat in kitchen with custom cabinets and tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located downstairs and all other bedrooms are upstairs for maximum privacy. The master bedroom features double closets and the master bath has separate tub and shower. This home is located near major toll roads and close to restaurants and shopping. This home won't last apply today!



