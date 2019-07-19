All apartments in Bithlo
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:41 AM

1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE

1425 Richmond Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Richmond Grand Avenue, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4bd 3bath home is in Orlando in Cypress Lakes. Conveniently located near shopping and close to highways for easy commuting. This home is well lit and spacious. The perfect home for any family. Large bedrooms and a wonderful master bedroom with gorgeous master bathroom. Great Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large yard. Attached 3 garage.

** sorry no students **

* Small Pets ok

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE have any available units?
1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
Is 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE offers parking.
Does 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE have a pool?
No, 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
