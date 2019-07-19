1425 RICHMOND GRAND AVE

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 4bd 3bath home is in Orlando in Cypress Lakes. Conveniently located near shopping and close to highways for easy commuting. This home is well lit and spacious. The perfect home for any family. Large bedrooms and a wonderful master bedroom with gorgeous master bathroom. Great Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Large yard. Attached 3 garage.



** sorry no students **



* Small Pets ok



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.