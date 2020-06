Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Located just blocks from Belleair Country Club, Golf Course and Belleair Recreation Center. Largo Medical Center and Morton Plant Hospital is just a short drive away. Only minutes from Clearwater Beach and the Gulf of Mexico. All your shopping needs are just around the corner and easy access to the Pinellas Trail.